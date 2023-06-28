Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose with fans at Dubai Mall, twin on their shopping day out; See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the hottest-looking couples in Bollywood. These two have been quite busy with their respective work commitments in the past and also have been juggling between parenting duties of Raha. Well, recently the lovebirds along with their daughter jetted off to Dubai to spend some quality family time. Since then several pictures of the couple have been going viral wherein we can see the Brahmastra pair twinning and looking stunning. And now, yet another picture of the couple has surfaced on social media wherein the couple seems to be shopping at a mall in Dubai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor snapped in Dubai Mall

In the picture that is going viral on social media, we can see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing with a man in the Dubai Mall. Both Alia and Ranbir can be seen dressed in black. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress is wearing a black colored tee with a colorful pattern on the front that she paired with black knee-length tights. She tied her hair in a bun and wore black glasses. Ranbir on the other hand wore a plain black tee that he paired with black pants and wore a white cap and completed his look with black glasses. He is holding a big shopping bag and this proves the couple is on a shopping spree.

Check it out:

Talking about her work front, apart from her Hollywood debut, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the pipeline. Once she returns from her holiday, she will start promoting the film with Ranveer Singh. It will release on July 28. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Here’s what difference Alia Bhatt felt while working in Bollywood and Hollywood; Find out