Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reunite with Nagarjuna for Brahmastra shoot in Mumbai; filming to clock 183 days
Ayan Mukerji's mega project Brahmastra has been making for quite sometime now and while the film was expected to be wrapped up and ready for release this year, the coronavirus pandemic has played spoilsport. In the last eight months of lockdown, Ayan has worked on the film's visual effects, dubbing and other production related facets. As per Mumbai Mirror, he will now kick-off a 10 day shoot for the remaining portion of the film.
As per the report, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reunited with south superstar Nagarjuna and Mouni Rouni for the 10 day shoot. The filming will take place in a Mumbai studio, taking the total shoot days of Brahmastra to 183 days. Apart from this small shoot, the makers also want to shoot two songs. However, they are keen on doing so when the situation improves as the plan is to have a bevy of background dancers. The filming of both the songs is expected to take place in January 2021. With this, the total filming days of Brahmastra may touch 200.
For lovers Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra will be their first onscreen project and their fans are simply stoked about it. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. While the film was set to release in December 2020, the makers will now decide on a release date only after cinemas reopen all across India and start recording good footfalls.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
#Ralia.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Alia... <3
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
After the 10 day shoot, Ranbir will start shooting of Luv Ranjan film will shraddha.. May be.
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
All the best team Brahmastra
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Mouni... <3
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Arrest mahesh Bhatt Not Arnab Goswami Bollywood is finished. Stop filming Go home
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Finally
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Can't wait. It's Aloo's much awaited film..
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Brahmastra.... Yayyyy
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
So Brahmastra in 2021... Nice
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
I just hope that the hardwork of the Brahmastra team including actor, director, cameramen, technicians will be worth it. And may audience respect their hard work and watch it.
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
People are fed up with nepotism. There are plenty of online streaming options. No matter when the movie releases in theatres, brahmastra will fail.