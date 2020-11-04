Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reunite with Nagarjuna for Brahmastra shoot in Mumbai; filming to clock 183 days

While Brahmastra was set to release in December 2020, the makers will now decide on a release date only after cinemas record good footfalls.

Ayan Mukerji's mega project Brahmastra has been making for quite sometime now and while the film was expected to be wrapped up and ready for release this year, the coronavirus pandemic has played spoilsport. In the last eight months of lockdown, Ayan has worked on the film's visual effects, dubbing and other production related facets. As per Mumbai Mirror, he will now kick-off a 10 day shoot for the remaining portion of the film.

As per the report, and will reunited with south superstar Nagarjuna and Mouni Rouni for the 10 day shoot. The filming will take place in a Mumbai studio, taking the total shoot days of Brahmastra to 183 days. Apart from this small shoot, the makers also want to shoot two songs. However, they are keen on doing so when the situation improves as the plan is to have a bevy of background dancers. The filming of both the songs is expected to take place in January 2021. With this, the total filming days of Brahmastra may touch 200.

For lovers Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra will be their first onscreen project and their fans are simply stoked about it. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and in a cameo role. While the film was set to release in December 2020, the makers will now decide on a release date only after cinemas reopen all across India and start recording good footfalls.

