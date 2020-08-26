  1. Home
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dreamy wedding pushed to 2021? Here’s what we know

51210 reads Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 01:41 pm
Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have started dating each other, grapevine is abuzz with news of their wedding. Whether or not they are getting married in the near future remains a mystery as there has been no confirmation from the family, however, latest round of reports suggests that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date has been pushed to 2021. That’s right! While earlier reports suggested that Ranbir and Alia were to tie the knot in December, however, due to the pandemic, the wedding was postponed and now reports suggest that these lovebirds are going to get married in 2021.

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have decided to take the plunge next year and skip 2020. Well, besides the Coronavirus pandemic, work commitments is also one reason why they wedding has been pushed to 2021. Earlier, prior to the pandemic, when Alia Bhatt was walking out of the airport, a photographer questioned the Raazi star about the wedding as he said, “Madam ek khabar mili hai, confirmed hai kya? 22 January 2020.” To this, Alia laughed out loud and kept walking towards the gate of the airport and later, she turned to the pap and blushed a bit and said, ‘Kya Batoon,’ and then walked off.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Also, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

There is no wedding, stop irritating everyone.

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

#Ralia <3

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Can't wait for #Ralia wedding

Anonymous 1 hour ago

both deserve each other..but ranbir is more decent than uglia bhatt

