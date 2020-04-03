Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set to tie the knot in December 2020 in Mumbai? Here’s what we know

Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s alleged wedding have been coming in for the longest time. A recent report also claims that the Brahamstra duo may be walking down the aisle in Mumbai in December 2020.

For the longest time, if there is one B-town couple whose marriage reports have been buzzing, it is and . A while back, a report had stated that the couple is all set to tie the knot post the release of their film Brahmastra and that reportedly save the date invites also had been sent out for the same. Now, another report has come in about Alia and Ranbir’s alleged wedding date and this time, it claims that the wedding may take place in Mumbai itself.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Ranbir and Alia were reportedly looking for a destination wedding. However, now, the Brahmastra duo’s families have reportedly opted for a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the month of December 2020. The report also had a mention of Ranbir’s dad ’s health and it stated that the senior actor was doing much better now and was looking forward to the happy occasion. The Mid-Day report stated that allegedly Ranbir and Alia’s wedding ceremonies may kick off on December 21 and would go on for 4 days.

Also Read|Wedding bells for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in December 2020 post Brahmastra release?

A source told the daily, “It was earlier planned as a destination wedding, but now, the families have decided to go ahead with the band-baaja-baaraat in Mumbai, in the last 20 days of December. Thankfully, Rishi’s health is much better, so the family is looking forward to the celebrations. The wedding functions will tentatively kick off on December 21 and will be spread over four days. But the dates are yet to be locked given the current situation.” Well, if this report turns out to be true, fans of Ranbir and Alia surely will have a reason to rejoice.

Recently, a video of Ranbir and Alia walking towards his building with a pet dog went viral on social media. In the video, Alia and Ranbir were seen walking with his pet dog post workout in his building and it sparked off rumours of the two staying together amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action film Brahmastra. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . The film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More