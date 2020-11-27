Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra's budget 'way more than' Rs 300 crore: Report

A latest interview of Uday Shankar (Chairman, Star and Disney India) has hinted that Brahmastra could possibly be one of the biggest movies ever made in India.

and starrer Brahmastra has made headlines for multiple reasons over the last two years. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been in the making since 2018 and the Covid 19 pandemic has only pushed it further. While the film is mounted to be a massive, VFX-heavy project, the film's exact budget has not yet been revealed. Now, a latest interview of Uday Shankar (Chairman, Star and Disney India), has hinted that Brahmastra could possibly be one of the costliest and biggest movies ever made.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2020, Shankar told Anuradha Sengupta of CNBC-TV18, "It (Brahmastra) is the biggest-ever movie made in this country." While he refused to divulge the exact figure, Shankar was asked if rumours of the film being made on a budget of Rs 300 crore were true.

Replying to this, he said, "Just to tell you, it is way more than that." He added, "Any movie like that, the experience that it seeks to create, needs to straddle across everything. It cannot be denied that most intense experience that only a theatre can generate." Recently, a report had revealed that producer , too, was not keen on releasing the film on an OTT platform.

"Producer Karan Johar has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy, grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas. As of now, there are no talks on the Brahmastra sequels. All the efforts of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are on completing the first part," a source had revealed to Bollywood Hungama.

Credits :Hindustan Times

