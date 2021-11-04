Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take PDA to another level in a PHOTO filled with 'love & light' on Diwali

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 10:54 PM IST  |  9.3K
   
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating each other for a couple of years now and they are going great with their relationship. And while it is a treat to watch them in one frame, Alia took the social media by a storm as she shared a mushy pic with the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor for the first time as she extended Diwali wishes to her fans.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared two posts on the occasion of Diwali wherein she was nailing the ethnic looks in blue lehenga with golden embroidery. Alia was posing with candle and light in the first post, while it was the second post that stole the show. The second post featured the Raazi star posing with her beau Ranbir Kapoor who looked dapper in a dark blue coloured kurta with golden embroidery at the neck. The lovebirds were seen holding on to each other and were seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. Alia captioned the posts as, “Some light & some love. Happy Diwali”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

To note, Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Besides, Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and is also gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s much awaited RRR.

Credits: Alia Bhatt's Instagram


