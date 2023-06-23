Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in black for date night in Dubai; Pose with fan for a PIC

Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never fail to make heads turn every time they are spotted together. On Thursday morning, they were spotted at the Mumbai Airport by the paparazzi as they were jetting off for a vacay to Dubai. Their daughter Raha also reportedly accompanied them. The couple was all smiles and they happily posed for the paps at the airport. Now, looks like the two enjoyed a romantic dinner date after reaching Dubai. A picture that has gone viral on Instagram shows Alia and Ranbir posing with their fan at an eatery.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose with a fan in Dubai

The picture that has surfaced on Ranbir Kapoor’s fan page shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posing with the fan inside an eatery. “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Dubai,” read the caption of the post. The picture shows Alia and Ranbir posing on either side of the fan. Alia Bhatt looks mesmerizing in a simple black maxi dress, with noodle straps and a scalloped neckline. She simply accessorized with hoop earrings. She left her hair open, and is seen holding a face mask in her hand. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also wore matching all-black outfit. He is seen in a black shirt paired with black pants and matching shoes, and is seen sporting a clean-shaven look.

While one fan commented, “They look good together. Hope they have a good time,” another one wrote, “Gorgeous.” Check out the picture below!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after 7 years. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal, which also stars Rasmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia have also been confirmed for Nitesh Tiwari’s film on Ramayana.

