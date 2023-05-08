Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in white as they arrive at Karan Johar’s residence for dinner; See PICS

Ranbir Kapoor, the famous Bollywood actor, and his wife, the supremely talented actress Alia Bhatt, were spotted together on Monday night as they made a public appearance. The Brahmastra pair were seen arriving at their close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's residence for dinner, along with a few other popular celebs from the industry. Alia and Ranbir, who arrived together at Karan Johar's residences, were spotted twinning in matching white outfits. The pictures and videos of the new parents are now going viral on social media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in white

Bollywood's celebrated couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Raha in November, last year, are currently busy juggling their parental duties and work commitments. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who arrived at Karan Johar's residence together, opted for casual white outfits for the night. RK, as usual, looked handsome in a casual white shirt. The talented actor was seen flaunting his lazy hairdo and thick beard, which he is sporting for one of his get-ups from the upcoming action thriller, Animal. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, looked pretty in a sleeveless white dress. She completed her look with a free hairdo, minimal make-up, simple accessories, and a crossbody bag.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pictures, below: