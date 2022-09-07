Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walk hand-in-hand, get clicked at the airport post Brahmastra promotions; PICS

In other news, while interacting with the media today, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his thoughts on the ongoing boycott culture of actors and movies on social media. The actor shared that eventually, the film is going to perform well only if the audience loves it. He mentioned that it all boils down to how good the content is. Sharing his own example, Ranbir mentioned Shamshera, and how it wasn’t successful at the box office because the audience didn’t like the film. “I had a film release a few weeks ago, called Shamshera. I didn't feel any negativity. If the film didn't run at the box office, it's probably because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it's about the content,” he said.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: 8 interesting facts about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer you must know ahead of its release