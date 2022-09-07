Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walk hand-in-hand, get clicked at the airport post Brahmastra promotions; PICS
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film Brahmastra is just a couple of days away from its release. Apart from them, the mythological-fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji, features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. Ahead of the big day, the makers and the actors are busy promoting the movie in full swing. Today too, parents-to-be Ranbir and Alia were seen promoting the film. And a few moments back, the couple was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport as they landed in Mumbai. Check out their latest photos.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at airport post Brahmastra promotions
Some time back, Ranbir and Alia were clicked by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Brahmastra promotions. The parents-to-be were seen donning casual outfits. Alia sported an all-black, comfortable look as she wore an oversized black tee-shirt with matching black trousers and a mouth mask. She wore her hair in a ponytail and completed the look with a pair of sliders. On the other hand, Ranbir was seen donning a brown t-shirt with a pair of trousers and sneakers. He too had a mouth mask on. The lovebirds walked hand-in-hand as the media personnel clicked them from a distance.
Take a look:
In other news, while interacting with the media today, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his thoughts on the ongoing boycott culture of actors and movies on social media. The actor shared that eventually, the film is going to perform well only if the audience loves it. He mentioned that it all boils down to how good the content is. Sharing his own example, Ranbir mentioned Shamshera, and how it wasn’t successful at the box office because the audience didn’t like the film. “I had a film release a few weeks ago, called Shamshera. I didn't feel any negativity. If the film didn't run at the box office, it's probably because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it's about the content,” he said.
ALSO READ: Brahmastra: 8 interesting facts about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer you must know ahead of its release