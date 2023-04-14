Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's anniversary glow is totally unmissable as they greet the paps; WATCH VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest and most adored couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and are often seen flaunting their love for each other in public. As they celebrated their first wedding anniversary today, social media was filled with good wishes and blessings for the couple. The actress even took to her Instagram handle to share several unseen pictures of her and Ranbir to celebrate their special day. Recently, the power couple was snapped together as they were greeting the paps.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor snapped as they greet the paps

Popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who made a joint appearance today on their special day. In the video, the couple were sitting in the car and it looked like they probably arrived from somewhere and the couple was seen greeting the paps who wished them happy anniversary. We can hear the paps requesting them to pose but the couple was in a hurry so they thanked them and went ahead. Although Alia and Ranbir were dressed in casuals but the glow on their faces totally went unmissable. Earlier today, they made a joint appearance at their under-construction bungalow in Mumbai.

Here’s the video

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

