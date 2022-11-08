Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl gets an 'utterly daughterly delicious' wish from Amul; PIC

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the new parents in B-Town as they recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Alia gave birth to the child at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon and soon after the delivery, the actress shared a joyful announcement on her social media handle. Her post read, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

Many celebs like Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif , among others, congratulated the new parents in social media posts and messages. Now, Ranbir and Alia also received a sweet surprise from the popular dairy brand Amul. Sharing a monochromatic doodle, it had a cartooned version of the couple with a baby in their hands. The poster read, “Alia Bhetti.” While Amul captioned the post as, "#Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter!" They also added, "utterly daughterly delicious," instead of their tagline, ‘Utterly butterly delicious."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April

For the unversed, Alia tied the knot to Ranbir on April 14, 2022, after dating each other for five years at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The couple also announced their pregnancy on June 27, 2022, on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

The couple started dating after working together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva. The film was released on September 9, 2022, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan. After storming the box office, the film was recently released on OTT.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia have many interesting projects in their pipeline. The actress will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will star next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead. The actor also has Luv Ranjan's film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal role.