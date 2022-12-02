Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl Raha gets a special handcrafted gift; See PHOTO

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She is currently the new mommy in B-Town after she welcomed her first newborn child with Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022. A few days ago, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announced the name of her daughter on Instagram, whom they call Raha, along with an adorable photo of a family of three. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot this year at their residence in Vastu, Mumbai in front of a few family members and close friends.

Just a while back, Alia and Ranbir's baby girl Raha received a special gift, that features a handcrafted quilt with cute animals, and infinity motifs on it. The photo shared by Alia, shows two baby quilts, one of them has Alia and Ranbir written over it, and the other one reads Raha. The actress captioned her post, "Thank you my dearest @anaitashroffadajania @purkalstreeshakti." Meanwhile, in June, the Gully Boy actress took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her social media handle.

Alia Bhatt work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva which starred her husband-actor Ranbir. It gathered massive responses from the audience and was released on September 9, 2022. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Shah Rukh Khan. After storming the box office, the film was recently released on OTT.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the pipeline. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in key roles.