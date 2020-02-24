Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's banter during a football match is too cute to be missed; Watch

The couple were spotted sitting right next to each other as the actress cheered and waved a Mumbai City FC flag. Check out their adorable video below.

and are rarely spotted out and about in the city, other than the airport. But when they do, it sure is cute. It often sends their fans into a tizzy and their fan clubs keep an eye out for such event. One such event was a recently held football match in the city where Alia accompanied Ranbir who supports his team Mumbai City FC whole-heartedly. The couple were spotted sitting right next to each other as the actress cheered and waved a Mumbai City FC flag.

During the match, the couple were also snapped in a intense discussion. While Alia seemed all chill, Ranbir looked a bit tense. But that could also be because his team was trailing 1-0 against Chennayin FC who eventually won the match on Friday. While Alia's sporty outfit included the home team's jacket and black hoops, Ranbir flaunted his 'RK 8' cap.

Check out Alia and Ranbir's video below:

Gotchu RK Part 6pic.twitter.com/zgqiP9h5AP — Hoor Stan (@ayaansangar) February 22, 2020

Just yesterday, Alia was spotted visiting her good friend and actress at her residence. Despite Ranbir and Katrina's history, the actresses are on good terms as they all got together since was in town.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, also stars Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role as well as South superstar Nagarjuna.

