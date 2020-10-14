Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fans add baby filter to their PHOTO and the result is taking over the internet

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. Recently, a photo of the two with a baby filter has taken over the internet and it's all thanks to their fandom.

Actors and have managed to catch the attention of the audiences even before their first film Brahmastra has hit the screens. The two have been seeing each other for quite some time and fans love to spot them together. Amid the pandemic, the two were rarely seen together in the city. However, post the unlock, both Alia and Ranbir resumed work on their film Brahmastra. Their fans often share throwback photos of the two on social media. However, recently, a photo of Alia and Ranbir with a baby filter is going viral all over the internet and it's all because of their loyal fans.

A fan page on Twitter by the name IridescentYX shared a photo of Ranbir and Alia from an award function that took place back in 2018. However, the twist in the photo was the addition of a cute baby filter. With the addition of the baby filter to Alia and Ranbir's faces, the photo turned out to be one of the most adorable clicks and hence, several other fans started sharing it on social media. In no time, the picture of the couple went viral and reportedly, even Alia took notice of it and reacted to one of the fan clubs with heart emoticons.

The adorable photo of Ranbir and Alia that was transformed with a baby filter was clicked during an award function when the two shared the stage together. Well, fans of the two surely are loving the cute transformation of their photo with the baby filter and hence, the photo is going viral.

Take a look at Alia and Ranbir's photo with a baby filter:

Meanwhile, fans of Ranbir and Alia are excited to see them together on the big screen as well. The two will be seen for the first time together on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . Reportedly, the film also has a guest appearance by . Due to the pandemic, the shoot of the film had stalled. However, post the unlock, several times, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan have been spotted together while resuming work on their film.

