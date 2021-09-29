Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's luxury Jodhpur forest retreat cost Rs 1.65 lakh a night?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have treated their fans with several new photos from their recently concluded Jodhpur trip. The lovebirds who love the great outdoors took off to Jodhpur a day prior to Ranbir's birthday and rang in the special day there. Alia even shared a photo with Ranbir wishing him on his special day and wrote 'my life'.

The couple are on their way back to Mumbai after a short 3-day stay. From watching sunsets to going on a safari, Ranbir and Alia spent some quality time on their luxury vacation. As per reports, the couple were staying at the luxury Sujan Jawai Camp in Jodhpur. The wilderness retreat is nestled right in the middle of the forest and will burn a hole in your pocket.

Alia and Ranbir's luxury stay ranged between Rs 77,000 to Rs 1.65 lakh. Yes, you heard that right. The official website of the luxury reveals that at the Sujan Jawai Camp they offer three types of stay. While the cheapest one is a luxury tent that starts at Rs 77,000, the most expensive one is the royal tented suite at Rs 1.65 lakh for one night. The price also includes wilderness drives.

Also, the official website mentions that the retreat will be reopening on 1 October, 2021. This means that the retreat may have been exclusively hosted Alia and Ranbir for three days.

Taking to Instagram, Alia had shared a photo from their Jodhpur camp and the couple was seen watching the sunset by the lake. The dreamy photo was all things heartwarming as Alia captioned it, "Happy birthday my life." The couple left Jodhpur on Wednesday afternoon and were hounded by fans and media at the airport.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt as fans swamp them for selfies at Jodhpur airport