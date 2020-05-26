Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's UNSEEN photos from Armaan Jain's Sangeet rehearsal are worth a watch

We recently came across some unseen photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from January when the couple were rehearsing for Armaan Jain's wedding sangeet. Check it out below.

may not be on social media, but the actor definitely has multiple fan clubs dedicated to him on social media who keep an eye out for his pictures and videos. , on the other hand, also has a massive fan following and the couple often send their die-hard fans into a tizzy. We recently came across some unseen photos of the couple and it has sent their fan clubs into a state of joy. The pictures are from January end when the couple were rehearsing for Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding sangeet.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir were slated to perform at the sangeet which saw Kareena Kapoor, , Karisma and Tara Sutaria setting the dance floor on fire. The couple had even started prepping for the sangeet along with Karan Johar. However, they had to back out last minute and fly to Delhi to be by and 's side as the veteran actor was admitted in the hospital back then.

In the unseen photos, Ranbir and Alia can be seen rehearsing with the choreographer Visshaal S Kanoi who has shared the pictures. Check it out below:

The performance was slated to be a couple's one as Ranbir-Alia and Tara-Aadar Jain were set to perform. Tara and Aadar Jain's dance number went viral on the Internet as the two made their relationship official. While Ranbir and Alia gave the pre-wedding festivities a miss, they were present for the wedding along with Neetu Kapoor.

