Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's video post a walk spark rumours of their move in amid Coronavirus lockdown

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped post a walk together and well, while fans are gushing over them, there seem to be rumours doing the rounds as well.

The Coronavirus lockdown has everyone staying back home and so, people are trying to make the most of this time together and well, it looks like there is someone who has our attention for the same reason as well. and have been one of the most talked about the duos and they seem to be in the news time and again because of their relationship, and of course, their first-ever film together, Brahmastra. And this time around, a video of the two is what has caught our attention and for all the right reasons.

Recently, reports about the duo's breakup have been doing the rounds, however, it was when Alia shared a photo of hers and credit Ranbir for clicking the photo that she managed to shut any of these rumours. However, now, another possible conjecture that has been is that they are in fact, living together right now since a video of them has been doing the rounds. Yesterday, we came across a video of Ranbir and Alia taking RK's dog for a walk and they were dressed in casuals. Earlier, she also shared photos of Ranbir's doggos on her social media.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's video right here:

While these are mere rumours, they only cropped up because given the current scenario with the COVID 19, one wouldn't simply go for a casual meet up together and fans have simply been joining the dots together. What do you think about it? Drop your comments in the section right here.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

