Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji have THIS in common reveals Sharvari Wagh; Munjya actress admits she aspires to have it

Sharvari Wagh's latest film, Munjya, has been captivating audiences with its compelling storyline since its release on June 7. The actress, who debuted in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2, is set to appear next in YRF’s upcoming spy film alongside Alia Bhatt. Recently, Sharvari spoke highly of Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji, expressing her admiration for both actresses.

Sharvari Wagh on commonality between Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji

In an interview with News 18, Sharvari Wagh discussed the commonality between Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji. She noted that both actresses share an undying passion and fire for their craft and said, “The one thing in common for them is the undying passion and fire they have for their craft. And you can see it not just when they’re performing but also when you meet them. And as a young budding actor, I aspire to have that.”

Sharvari praised their script choices and noted that the work Alia and Rani had done over the years showed they had put a piece of their heart into all of them, which only happens with unconditional love for one's craft. She believed that was why they had achieved their current status, acknowledging that it was not easy and expressing admiration for the roles they had undertaken.

Sharvari Wagh on Munjya co-star Mona Singh

Mona Singh, who gained fame in the classic television series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in her early days, has made significant strides in her career. Her impressive performances in Kala Paani, Made in Heaven Season 2, and Kafas highlight her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress. Reflecting on her admiration for her Munjya co-star, Sharvari said, "Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin would come at eight o’ clock sharp. And I remember sitting in front of the television and watching it every single day with my family."

The actress also spoke about her early struggles, revealing that there was a long period in her life when she couldn't find work and had nothing to occupy her days. This led her to enroll in an acting class, attending a two-hour session daily in Bandra. She shared that this class quickly became something she eagerly anticipated.

More about Munjya

Munjya tells the story of its titular character from Konkan coast folklore and is notable for being Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film premiered in theaters on June 7. Apart from Sharvari and Mona, the film features Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma in a lead role.

