Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh create fun reel on What Jhumka; Don’t miss Karan Johar’s cameo-WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after seven long years. Apart from the intriguing trailer, what has been keeping fans hooked are the incredible songs from the film. Post the first song Tum Kya Mile, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped the second song What Jhumka from the album. A number of fans shared reels on Instagram, grooving to the song and sharing their version of it. Alia and Ranveer also hopped on the trend and created a fun reel as they grooved to What Jhumka!

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh create a fun reel on What Jhumka

The video begins with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh running to Dharma Productions' office to make it in time for the 'beat drop' of the song What Jhumka. They reach just in time and begin grooving to the song. Their goofiness and dance moves are simply adorable! Ranveer and Alia are seen in contrasting outfits. While Alia donned a blue sweatshirt with Team Rani written on pink background, Ranveer donned a pink sweatshirt with Team Rocky written on blue background. Karan Johar also joined them towards the end of the video, and his cameo is simply unmissable! The caption of the video read, "POV: When you simply have to make it in time for the Beat Drop!!! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Sara Ali Khan couldn't contain her laughter, and she dropped a laughing emoji on the post. One comment read, "Hahahaha absolutely love love love everything about this," while another one read, "Superbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbb."

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will hit the big screens on 28th July, 2023.

