Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh look pristine as they walk for Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for the release of one of the most anticipated films, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The duo is set to reunite after the success of their first film, Gully Boy. The audience is eagerly waiting to see their on-screen chemistry once again. Amid this, on July 20, Ranveer and Alia became showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show and stole the event with their gorgeous appearances.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra showcased his new collection at The Bridal Couture Show on July 20 in Mumbai. Ranveer and Alia graced the event as they walked the ramp in style. The duo captivated the hearts of fans with their stylish ramp walk.

Ranveer made a grand entry at the fashion show. He wore a white sherwani and paired it with a glittery floral printed jacket. The actor walked the ramp gracefully. While walking the ramp, Ranveer stopped for a moment and planted a kiss on his wife-actress Deepika Paduknoe's cheek.

On the other hand, Alia exuded royalty as she walked the ramp at Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show. The actress was looking like a 'Rani' in a silvery bejeweled lehenga. She paired it with a long dupatta which had flowery designs. The actress wore matching jewelry.

The duo posed together and shared a laugh. They were looking pristine as they walked for Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show.

Watch the video:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video of Ranveer and Alia walking the ramp dropped, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Swag RS." Another commented, "looking gorgeous." Many fans dropped red heart, heart eye, and fire emojis. They praised their outfits at the fashion show.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release on July 28. The film will depict the story of a flamboyant Punjabi Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani (Alia Bhatt) who fall in love and fight against their respective families to prove their love.

Despite their families' opposition, they decide to stay with each other's families for three months before marriage. Will they succeed in winning over each other's families will be known only after the release of the film.

Meanwhile, the cast of the film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Anjali Anand, and others in pivotal roles.

