Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh REACT to Deepika Padukone's jaw-dropping PICS

One of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses—Deepika Padukone has made her mark not only at the national but, also at the global level. She has won several accolades for her performances and streamlined depiction of acting skills in various Bollywood films. Not only this, she is known for her performance in the Hollywood film XXX: Return of the Xander cage starring herself alongside actors Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose in lead roles. Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted in the capital city of France, Paris for brand promotion purposes. For the unversed, she was also a jury member for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. As she looked dressed up like a diva in all her public appearances, fans can’t keep calm. And guess who has made it to her ‘fan list’ in the recent post shared by the Piku actress? It is none other than her beloved husband Ranveer Singh and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Minutes after Deepika shared jaw-dropping pictures of herself on Instagram, Ranveer Singh commented with a ‘sweating’ emoji, indicating that her wifey looks damn hot in the pictures. And the DeepVeer fans are loving it as well! Next up is Alia Bhatt who has also made it to Deepika Padukone’s ‘fan list’. She commented, “Gorgeeeeee” with a red heart emoji. Actress Janhvi Kapoor was all hearts as well and commented the same along with fire emoji.