Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh return to Mumbai after wrapping up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot; PICS

Alia Bhatt, the popular star of Bollywood star who was enjoying her maternity break from November 2022, resumed work a couple of weeks back by joining back on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The talented actress joined versatile actor Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar for the Kashmir schedule of their ambitious project, which started rolling in February, this year. As per the latest updates, Ranveer, Alia, and KJo are back in Mumbai after wrapping up the Kashmir shoot of the film.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar spotted at the airport

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani trio, including lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and director Karan Johar were spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, as they landed back in Mumbai after wrapping up the Kashmir shoot of the film. The talented actors and the celebrated filmmaker were seen in black outfits, as they made an exit from the private airport in their respective cars. New mommy Alia Bhatt opted for a black sweatshirt and a lazy bun hairdo, as she was spotted at the airport.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a black sweatshirt, which he teamed up with a matching cap, face mask, and a pair of sunglasses, as he headed out of the airport. Karan Johar, who was seen making an exit from the airport, opted for a black pullover and his statement sunglasses.

Check out Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar's pictures below

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

As you may know, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are set to play the titular characters Rocky Khaturia and Rani Chatterjee, respectively in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is touted to be an ode to Hindi cinema's quintessential romantic comedies. The project, which marks Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after quite a long hiatus, features a stellar star cast including legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Saswata Chatterjee, and others in the pivotal roles. Pritam is composing music for the project, which is slated to hit the theatres on July 28, this year.

