Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is palpable: Karan Johar

Karan Johar is all set to make his comeback as a director after six long years. His last film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which came out in 2016, and starrer Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan in pivotal roles. And now, his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit cinemas on the 10th of February, 2023. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. In a recent interview with a news portal, KJo, opened up about his upcoming film.

Ranveer and Alia are fantastic: Karan Johar

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Karan Johar articulated his thoughts on his directorial comeback and the lead actors of the film. He said, "I am directing after six years and it will be out in the middle of 2023. We have finished and wrapped the film. We have one song to go and I can't wait for the audience to see it. Ranveer and Alia are fantastic, their chemistry is palpable. I am also very honoured to actually work with Jaya (Bachchan) aunty, Dharamji, Shabana Azmi, and a group of really strong actors from Bengali cinema. Also, some very new actors who have never done feature films before, are in the film. I am just waiting for everyone to watch it."

In other news, in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan recalled going through self-doubt just four days after he began filming Student Of The Year which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. He said that he was sitting with creative director Abhishek Varman and was like, ‘why are we making this film?’ He said ‘huh?’ To which, Johar told him, ‘Have you read the script?’ He further added, "Four days into the shoot I read the script cover to cover. I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like, ‘Why is this script so bad?’”

Meanwhile, Karan is also awaiting the release of the much-talked-about mythological fantasy sci-fi film, Brahmastra, which is backed by Dharma Productions.

