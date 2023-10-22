Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh spotted in city post shoot; Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani pair to reunite soon?

Alia Bhatt, the National award-winning actress, and Ranveer Singh, the versatile actor are unarguably the two most talented actors in contemporary Hindi cinema. The celebrated Bollywood stars established themselves as the most bankable stars in the industry with some back-to-back notable movies and stellar performances.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt also established themselves as one of the finest onscreen pairs of Hindi cinema in recent times with their exceptional onscreen chemistry in the acclaimed movie Gully Boy and recent superhit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Interestingly, the popular stars were spotted in Mumbai on October 21, Saturday, as they headed home after wrapping up a shoot together.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to share the screen again?

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani pair's latest videos, which were shot when they were heading to their respective homes after wrapping a shoot together, hint that the talented actors are indeed set to share the screen again. However, it is yet to be revealed if Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are coming together for an ad film, or their supposed third collaboration Baiju Bawra.

Watch Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's latest pap video, below: