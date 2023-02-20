Alia Bhatt and Rekha share an adorable moment as they arrive for Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023; WATCH

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 is taking place today, and it is going to be a star-studded event with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Rekha , Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, and others have already arrived for the award ceremony, and were seen posing for the paparazzi. Alia Bhatt looked breathtaking in a white sheer saree, and as soon as she arrived at the venue, she greeted veteran actress Rekha, and hugged her. The ladies shared an adorable moment at the award ceremony as they posed for the paparazzi.

One of the videos that has surfaced on Instagram shows Alia greeting Rekha, and talking to her. They were both all smiles as they walked to the red carpet together and posed for the paparazzi. The Bollywood Queens seemed engrossed in a conversation, and Alia couldn’t stop grinning. Rekha gave a peck on the cheek to Alia Bhatt, and the moment is just too cute!

Rekha looked absolutely beautiful in a white and golden saree, paired with a matching blouse. She was seen carrying a white and golden potli bag, and wore beautiful golden earrings. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt looked mesmerizing in a sheer white saree with silver border, paired with a blouse with a sweetheart neckline. Check out the pictures and videos below!