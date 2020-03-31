Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan pledge to donate to PM CARES & Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund to combat Coronavirus

Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan joined the likes of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and others and came forward to donate to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund for COVID 19.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has affected countries across the globe and it has impacted the lives of many. In India, as the cases were on the rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of it. Amidst this, Bollywood stars also came forward to help the nation via donating to PM Cares Fund. Now, and Sara Ali Khan also have pledged their contributions to not just the PM-Cares Fund but also the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund for COVID 19.

Alia took to social media to express her thoughts on the same and mentioned that she pledges to contribute to the PM Cares fund and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund for those who are suffering due to the Coronavirus. With her post, Alia also urged people to stay home and safe amidst the nationwide lockdown. Sara, on the other hand, also shared a note on social media and mentioned that she will also be making her contributions to the funds to combat the deadly virus.

Sara wrote, “Time to do a good deed Stay in and help those in need!Your contributions will protect and feed I urge you to support, I request, I plead. #jaihind #staysafe #IndiaFightsCorona.” The two actresses joined the likes of , , Vicky Kaushal, , Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Virat Kohli in donating to the respective funds for those whose lives have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. While Sara and Alia didn’t disclose the amount but their good deed in the time of need was welcomed by the netizens. Several fans lauded the two for their move.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan’s posts:

