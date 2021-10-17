Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are giving sibling goals in THIS new selfie; PIC

Alia Bhatt shares an amazing bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and we have seen proof of it on social media every now and then. The love that both the sisters have for each other is beyond anything. Recently, the Raazi actress was out on a vacation with her sister and mother. Shaheen keeps posting pictures with her lovely sister on her social media accounts and today yet again the star sister treated all the Alia Bhatt fans with a picture of her and her actress sister.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaheen Bhatt posted a selfie with her sister Alia Bhatt. In the picture, we can see Shaheen dressed in a brown top standing right next to Alia who was dressed in a green sleeveless top. Alia kept her hand on Shaheen’s shoulder. Both the sisters looked so much similar in this picture. Sharing the picture Shaheen Bhatt posted an infinity symbol and a sun symbol.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, when she was enjoying her time with her sister and mother, Alia Bhatt had shared a lovely snap on Instagram in a blue swimsuit and left everyone in awe. The Raazi actress is now back to work in full swing and fans are waiting to see her in Gangubai Kathiawadi next. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release on January 6, 2022. Her other film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR also will release just a day after Gangubai Kathiawadi on January 7, 2022.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt looks snazzy in casuals as she steps out on the weekend for dubbing; WATCH