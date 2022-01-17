Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt 'beam' with joy in THIS sunkissed photo

Alia Bhatt is not only a superb actress but also a protective sister when it comes to Shaheen Bhatt. Their pictures on social media often give us sister goals. They both are always sharing pictures or videos on social media featuring their strong sisterhood. And today was also no different. Shaheen today took to her Instagram stories and shared a sun-kissed picture. In the picture, she is seen with Alia Bhatt and both are smiling as they enjoy the warm weather.

Shaheen is wearing a pink sweatshirt and Alia is seen in a blue sweatshirt. Shaheen has captioned it as ‘beam’. To note, Alia’s sister frequently drops pictures and keeps fans updated. Recently, Student of The Year actress shared a post on Instagram. In the pic, she was seen winning hearts with her casual look. She was seen wearing a checkered shirt with grey trousers. Alia was seen sitting in a library and was in a pensive mood. “Here but not there, always far away somewhere”, she wrote as the caption.