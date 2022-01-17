Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt 'beam' with joy in THIS sunkissed photo
Shaheen is wearing a pink sweatshirt and Alia is seen in a blue sweatshirt. Shaheen has captioned it as ‘beam’. To note, Alia’s sister frequently drops pictures and keeps fans updated. Recently, Student of The Year actress shared a post on Instagram. In the pic, she was seen winning hearts with her casual look. She was seen wearing a checkered shirt with grey trousers. Alia was seen sitting in a library and was in a pensive mood. “Here but not there, always far away somewhere”, she wrote as the caption.
Take a look at the post here:
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Gangubai Kathiwadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also in pipeline.
