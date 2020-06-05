Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Shaandaar’ photo as they twin is a perfect Flashback Friday treat

Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor worked together in Shaandaar back in 2015. A throwback photo of Alia and Shahid is doing rounds on social media and is bound to leave in awe.

At times, when two actors work together on a film for the first time, they manage to strike up a bond that helps in nailing their roles in an even better way. Speaking of this, and worked in a film, Shaandaar back in 2015 and while filming it, they became friends. While the film may not have achieved the desired success, Alia and Shahid did go on to work together again in Udta Punjab later as well. The two shared a good work equation and a throwback photo from Shaandaar sets of the two is proof of it.

An old photo of Shahid and Alia from the shoot of Shaandaar is going viral on social media. In the photo, Alia can be seen smiling the widest as she posed with her co-star Shahid. Shahid, on the other hand, can be seen with a goofy expression on his face. The adorable photo surely takes us back to the days when they were working together on the film. Not just this, both Alia and Shahid are seen twinning in green puffer jackets as they posed for a picture-perfect click.

This year, on Shahid’s birthday, Alia shared throwback photos from the shoot days of Shaandaar and wished her favourite co-star on the occasion. Well, the two stars surely looked great together on the screen on Shaandaar and fans loved seeing them dance away on the Gulaabo song in it.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Shahid is staying at home with Mira Rajput and his kids Misha and Zain. He will be seen next in the Jersey remake. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film is slated to release on June 26, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the shoots had been stalled and hence, the release date may be changed. On the other hand, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra this year.

