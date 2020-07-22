  1. Home
Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt enjoy a 'pink sunset' and it will make you miss the outdoors even more

Looks like Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt have been spending time amidst nature since a couple of days as they shared some stunning sunset pictures on Instagram.
Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt seemed to have taken off to the outskirts of Mumbai to spend their lockdown. And how do we know that? The sisters just shared some breathtaking photos on Instagram and it is bound to make you miss the outdoors even more. Looks like Alia and Shaheen have been there since a couple of days since Shaheen shared the stunning sunset picture around two days ago. Today, Alia took to share an au naturale look on Instagram with Shaheen with a stunning pink hue in the background. 

Sharing the photo, Alia captioned the photo, "pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas." Shaheen also shared a photo of herself staring at the sunset and quoted marine biologist and author Rachel Carson. She wrote, "The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction - Rachel Carson."

Alia Bhatt has been laying low on social media amid the nepotism debate and backlash on social media. Like her recent posts, this one too had limited comments. The actress also found herself being attacked by Kangana Ranaut, who in her recent interview called Gully Boy and Alia Bhatt's performance 'mediocre'.

Alia chose not to react but did share a cryptic post on 'truth and lies' on Instagram. Not just Alia, her dad Mahesh Bhatt also has often found himself being trolled by netizens.   

