Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt spend family time on a video call with parents due to Coronavirus outbreak

Alia Bhatt and family know how to stay together despite not being in the same room due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone homebound and while this is a good time to connect with family and spend quality time with them, it also has many spending some alone time as well. Meanwhile, celebrities have been sharing photos and videos of their time at home, and given the crisis that has come along with COVID 19, we have been getting quite an update from them and fans are having a good time looking at all of those.

Now, 's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a photo on social media of what looks like a video call between the Bhatt family including father Mahesh Bhatt and mommy Soni Razdan. All of them are flaunting their happy faces on the video call and Soni also shared the same photo and wrote how "We can't always be in the same room but we can still be together." Now that's quite the happy places given how everyone is staying away and tucked in at home.

Check out Alia Bhatt and family's photo from the video call here:

Meanwhile, Alia shared a photo earlier in the evening today by the sunset, enjoying the view and also urged everyone to stay safe. What also didn't go unnoticed is turning photographer for this one and fans seem to be in awe already.

Credits :Instagram

