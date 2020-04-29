Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan are terribly sad over Irrfan’s untimely death as they remember the legendary actor

Irrfan breathed his last at the age of 53 and as the news of his demise broke, celebrities have been offering condolences on social media.

Irrfan’s death has left the entire nation in the state of shock. The superstar died of colon infection and breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. To note, the Piku star was battling neuroendocrine cancer for two years and was accompanied by his loved one during his last moments. The news of Irrfan’s untimely demise has ripped everyone apart and the celebrities, including Irrfan’s co-stars and several A-listers, have inundated the social media with their condolences for the legendary actor.

And now has also paid her condolence for Irrfan as she shared a monochrome picture of the Qarib Qarib Singlle star on Instagram. She captioned the image with a heart emoticon which spoke volumes about how saddened she is with Irrfan’s demise. Later, her mother Soni Razdan also remembered Irrfan and offered her condolences in a comment she made on Alia’s post. The senior actor who has been in a state of shock with the grave news just like each one of us, wrote, “So terribly sad today” followed by broken heart emoticons.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post for Irrfan:

For the uninitiated, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 after which he had flown to London for the treatment. He returned to India last year and was seen working for Homi Adajanai’s Angrezi Medium with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia. The movie was released early this year, however, Irrfan refrained from promoting the movie given his health condition.

