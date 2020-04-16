Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are all praises for Madhuri Dixit's dance campaign amidst COVID 19

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Madhuri Dixit had started an online dance campaign and now her Kalank co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are all praise of this campaign and call it a great initiative.

While the majority are upset with the Coronavirus lockdown, many are using this time by trying something new. Many Bollywood celebrities are using this quarantine period to learn something new. Infact, , who is an amazing dancer and has made several hearts go 'Dhak Dhak' with her stunning moves, has started an online dance academy where she will give away two popular dance classes every week for free amid lockdown. The audience can upload their videos to potentially win all-access subscriptions and even a chance to video chat with the dancing diva.

On Madhuri's initiative, her Kalank co-stars and are all praises for the actress. Appreciating the dance diva for the initiative, sharing a video of Madhuri, Alia tweeted, "Such a great initiative @dancewithMD Woman dancing Everyone, here's your chance to learn from the best, while staying indoors. Visit http://bit.ly/DWMFreeClassesEveryWeek to start learning now #StayHomeStaySafe #LearnAMove @MadhuriDixit." On the other hand, Varun tweeted, "Kudos to @dancewithMD for this great initiative #LearnAMove #ShareAMove. Everyone who's stuck at home & wants to learn dancing from the best choreographers, don't miss this opportunity. Stay indoors, stay safe - http://bit.ly/DWMFreeClassesEveryWeek."

(Also Read: WATCH: Madhuri Dixit's dance while her son Arin plays the tabla gives us major Dil Toh Pagal Hai vibes)

Talking about Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by , Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, the movie starred Madhuri Dixit, , Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu. It is a period drama set in 1945 in Lahore during the British era.

Check out Alia and Varun's tweet here:

Kudos to @dancewithMD for this great initiative #LearnAMove #ShareAMove. Everyone who's stuck at home & wants to learn dancing from the best choreographers, don't miss this opportunity. Stay indoors, stay safe - https://t.co/9SMr2MdhFy — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, Madhuri broke the internet with a video which the actress shared where she was seen practicing some dance steps while her son Arin is seen playing the tabla. At the end of the video, Arin is seen learning some of the dance steps from mommy Madhuri which leaves the actress in splits.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×