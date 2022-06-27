As Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy, video of Ranbir Kapoor saying he wants to work hard for family goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have left their fans pleasantly surprised after they announced their pregnancy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her and Ranbir from the hospital while they are in the middle of her sonography session. Well, social media is filled with congratulatory wishes for the couple and netizens cannot contain their excitement after listening to this news. A video of Ranbir has been going viral for all the right reasons wherein he is talking about him working hard for his family.

In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor on the stage of a press conference where he can be heard saying, “nahi nahi abhi mujhe bahut kaam karna hai sir. Abhi mujhe family banani hai, unke liye kaam karna hai. Pehle main khud ke liye kaam kar raha tha. Abhi main bahut kaam karunga.” (I want to work a lot now. I want to make my family and work for them. Earlier I used to work for myself. Now I will work a lot.)

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s video:

Today morning Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her lying on the hospital bed with a big smile on her face as Ranbir Kapoor sites beside her. Both of them are staring at the screen which the actress hid with a heart emoji. With this picture Alia also shared a picture of a lion family. Sharing this sweet pic, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The trailer of Brahmastra was released recently and fans cannot wait to watch the film.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar & others express their excitement