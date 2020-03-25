Alia Bhatt announces the release date of motion poster of RRR shutting down rumours of her exit

There have been rumours about Alia Bhatt exiting SS Rajamouli's RRR, but turns out, it is not true after all and fans can rejoice.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left the entire film industry coming to a halt and while shoots have been stalled, now that the country is on lockdown for the next 3 weeks, the only respite seems to be social media. And well, it looks like team RRR has come bearing happy news for all the fans since they announced that the motion poster and title logo will be revealed today, March 25, 2020. However, the time hasn't been announced just yet.

SS Rajamouli shared, "It's a time of global crisis. we wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long-overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRmovie Tomorrow. Though I can’t promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home. I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering. Stay Home... Stay Safe...‬" And while fans took to trending the same in no time, too, shared the update on her social media, thereby shutting down any rumours of her exit from the movie.

There have been rumours about Alia quitting the period drama, however, now that she shared the update, she has rightly put an end to any such reports. With RRR, Alia will mark her big Telugu debut, and in fact, the movie has been in the news for a while now and this update might come in handy for all the fans. Are you excited? Drop your comments in the section below.



Credits :Instagram

