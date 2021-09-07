Alia Bhatt announces wrap of Darlings as she gives a glimpse of BTS scenes; Says ‘See you at the movies’

aces the art of taking the social media by a storm with each of her Instagram posts. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress, who is quite active on social media, is known for making headlines with her beautiful pics and updates about her upcoming projects. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia is grabbing attention as she announced the wrap of her much talked about project Darlings. To note, the movie marks Alia’s debut production and it is co-produced by ’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a video on Instagram wherein she gave a glimpse of her BTS moments from the shooting of Darlings. The video featured Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma’s reading sessions, vanity van moments on set moments and much more that gave a glimpse of the fun the team of Darlings had while shooting for the movie. Alia captioned the image as, “Darlings, it's a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies (P.S. - Missed you!! @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)”.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post here:

To note, Darlings is touted to be a dark comedy that will showcase Alia and Shefali in a never-seen-before avatar. Apart from her maiden production, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and . Besides, she will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

