Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Varun Dhawan cheer for PV Sindhu on her bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu has claimed yet another victory in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. PV Sindhu has defeated China's He Bing Jiao to win her second consecutive Olympic medal. India rejoices her big win as people start to pour wishes on social media. Fans are eclectic after Sindhu’s extraordinary victory and Bollywood celebs are not far behind in wishing her. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “We are all elated by the stellar performance by PV Sindhu. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians."

Several celebrities including and took to social media and congratulated PV Sindhu on her win. also wished her by sharing a video on his Instagram story where along with his film director father David Dhawan cheered for PV Sindhu as she claimed her bronze medal. Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story, “Two Olympics. Two Medals. Congratulations to @pvsindhu for showing us that the sky is the limit.” Anushka Sharma also cheered via her Instagram story and wrote, “So proud of all your achievements and now another feather to your already decorated hat”.

Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram and called PV Sindhu, “India’s pride”. Several South Indian stars also shared their excitement via social media after the historic win. Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Yet another historic win.. by one of India's best!! Congratulations on winning the bronze @Pvsindhu1 ! Immensely happy and proud!! Clapping hands sign Clapping hands signClapping hands sign #Tokyo2020." Kamal Hassan’s tweet in Tamil translates to, “Participating in the Olympics is an achievement. Winning a medal is a great achievement. Winning the medal twice is a historic achievement. Veeramangai PV, who made a new history. India is the pride of Indian women. Congratulations to him heartily."

