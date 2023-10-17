Alia Bhatt arrives at 69th National Film Awards with husband Ranbir Kapoor; dons her wedding saree- WATCH

In August, Alia Bhatt clinched the coveted Best Actress title at the 69th National Film Awards for her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alongside fellow awardees, she will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu today at the felicitation ceremony hosted at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Alia, accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, was captured earlier today as they departed for Delhi. Now, the power couple has graced the venue, with Alia adding a touch of significance by adorning her wedding saree for this prestigious occasion.

Alia Bhatt wears wedding saree as she arrives with Ranbir Kapoor for the 69th National Film Awards

On Tuesday, the 17th of October, Alia Bhatt graced the venue for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi. Her presence was nothing short of radiant, adorned in the same white-gold saree that she elegantly wore at her wedding in April of the previous year. Enhancing her ensemble, she paired it with a choker necklace and matching earrings. Alia's makeup was impeccable, and she wore her hair in a bun, accentuating it with Gangu’s signature white flowers. To complete her look, she adorned a petite black bindi. Accompanying her was her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who exuded dapper charm in an indo-western outfit, complemented by stylish black sunglasses. Have a look:

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali at 69th National Film Awards

During her conversation with DD National at the ceremony, Alia shared her heartfelt sentiments about the honor for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi by expressing, “There’s nothing that I can say that will really encapsulate what I am feeling. There’s just a lot of gratitude in my heart.” Alia went on to express her thankfulness for the opportunity to portray the beautiful character crafted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whom she dearly missed on that day. She emphasized that her gratitude towards him was endless, and in her poetic expression, she mentioned, “My eyes are full of stars.”

Reflecting on her journey, Alia emphasized the significance of hard work and dedication, stating that without them, "your talent can go to waste."

