Alia Bhatt asks fans to ‘spot the difference’ in mirror selfies; Impresses everyone with summer dresses; PHOTO

Alia Bhatt took to her social media account to share three pictures of herself. In the photos, we can see the actress clicking cute mirror selfies.

Bollywood’s beloved diva is a true fashion icon. Each time the actress steps out of her house, she makes heads turn. As an avid social media user, her Instagram handle is filled with eye catching selfies. The stunner never fails to impress her army of fans with stunning pictures of herself. Although the star has gained recognition for her on screen performances in multiple films, she has also grabbed eyeballs from her hard to miss the sense of fashion.

On Wednesday, Alia took to her social media account to share three pictures of herself. In the photos, we can see the actress standing in what appears to be a washroom as she clicks cute mirror selfies. While we cannot see her face, her gorgeous dresses are visible. The actress can be seen donning a cute yellow coloured dress in the first picture, a loose floral dress in the second, and a similar dress with a grey belt in the third. Along with the pictures, she asked her fans to 'spot the difference' in the caption of the post.

Take a look:

After covering the Covid 19 virus, it is reported that Alia would soon resume filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the film which is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the actress will embody the role of a character based on the life of the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura. The actress will also be seen next to beau in Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

