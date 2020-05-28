Alia Bhatt assures ‘magic is all around us’ as she spends her lockdown reading Harry Potter

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photo of herself spending her time reading Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The Brahmastra star seemed deeply engrossed in reading the book in the photo.

Actress has been staying at home amid the lockdown and has been resorting to different activities to keep herself entertained. From working out to spending time with her cats, Alia has been using the time off from work judiciously and today, she shared a glimpse of herself spending time reading J.K Rowling’s book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The gorgeous star’s sister Shaheen Bhatt is a voracious reader and also an author. Often, Shaheen has expressed her love for the Harry Potter book series.

On Thursday, Alia took to social media to share a photo of herself sitting in a corner of her office and reading Harry Potter’s first part. The Brahmastra star was seen clad in a baby pink shirt and as she was deeply engrossed in the book, Alia did not look at the camera. Instead, the gorgeous star seemed to be extremely engaged in Harry’s story. With the photo, Alia also penned a sweet caption to assure fans that magic is all around them and all one needs to do is feel it.

Alia captioned the photo as, “Magic is all around us, we just have to feel it... or read it!! :)Coming VERY soon.” Not just this, Alia also hinted at a surprise coming up for her fans as she shared the photo. Well, now we know that the Gangubai Kathiawadi star has turned to reading amid the lockdown. A few days back, Alia shared a photo of Harry Potter’s first part and had captioned it as, “I’ve made a new friend.” Another book suggestion that Alia shared with her fans and it was Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s latest photo while reading Harry Potter:

Meanwhile, recently, Alia almost broke the internet when she shared a photo of her new hair cut by beau . had confirmed on his Instagram live session that Alia made Ranbir cut her hair. On the work front, Alia will be seen with Ranbir in Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on December 4, 2020. Apart from this, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

