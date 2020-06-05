Alia Bhatt attempting a handstand in a THROWBACK video is our today’s dose of motivation; Watch

In a throwback video, we can see Raazi actress Alia Bhatt attempting a handstand; Take a look

made her Bollywood debut with ’s Student of the year and post that, Alia has featured in a series of hit films such as Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and others. Now, whenever Alia Bhatt is not shooting, she is mostly at the gym because Alia, by self-admission, is a fitness enthusiast, and therefore, today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of the actress wherein she is seen nailing a handstand. In the said video, we can see Alia Bhatt nailing her gym wear while attempting a handstand as her trainer instructs her from behind and to our surprise, Alia nails the handstand.

Well, we are sure that it must have taken some time to nail the handstand because we all know that it is difficult to get a handstand right. Now ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, Alia Bhatt has been living in with beau , and Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, had confirmed the same when during an interview, Soni had talked about Alia and Shaheen living separately. Soni had said that while Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and reading amid lockdown. Also, Soni had revealed that Shaheen and Alia are working out and also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don’t get a chance to do. “Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It’s not a question of keeping busy, it’s doing what’s required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that,” shared Soni.

On Ranbir Kapoor’s father, ’s demise, Alia Bhatt took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute for Rishi as she wrote, “What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I’ve known him like that all my life... for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe forgiving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!”

