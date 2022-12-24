Alia Bhatt attempts hammock inversion first time after delivery; Shares THIS advice for ‘fellow mamas’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November this year. They named the little princess ‘Raha’, and while announcing the same, they shared that the name has been chosen by Raha’s wonderful daadi Neetu Kapoor. A month after delivering her baby girl, Alia resumed workout and has often been spotted by the paparazzi post her yoga sessions . Today, Alia took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself attempting the aerial yoga inversion, and shared a note about how listening to your body post delivery is very important.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture that shows her acing the inversion. She can be seen dressed in black athleisure, with her hands folded, doing the inversion practice with aerial yoga. In her note, Alia wrote that she has been ‘gradually re-building’ her connection with her core, and that 1.5 months after delivery, under the guidance of her trainer Anshuka Parwani, she was able to attempt the inversion today. She warned new mothers from exerting themselves, and wrote that every body is different, and that they should take their own time. “To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) Take your time - appreciate what your body has done,” she wrote.

Alia further called childbirth a ‘miracle’ and vowed to never be hard on herself again. “Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise,” she wrote. Ishaan Khatter commented, “mama alia you are even more amazing :) big ups!” while Sonu Sood joked, “By mistake u posted your pic upside down.”