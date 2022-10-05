Alia Bhatt Baby Shower INSIDE PICS: Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima and more celebrate the mom-to-be
Alia Bhatt opted for a yellow colour ethnic wear and was looking beautiful.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to enter a new phase of their life. They will be welcoming their bundle of joy. The actress is expecting her first child with him. Today, on Dussehra Alia Bhatt's baby shower was held at their Vastu. The intimate ceremony was attended by their family members including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor and a few close friends. Earlier, in the day everyone was seen arriving for the function. And now the inside pictures have started coming in.
Function PICS:
Neetu Kapoor to Soni Razdan all took to their social handles and shared happy moments. Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared photos with the couple on her Instagram handle. On the other hand, Alia's friend Anushka Ranjan posted a happy photo with Alia and her girl gang. Ranbir posing for a selfie with his family members-Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor was also shared. Everyone opted for ethnic outfits for the baby shower ceremony. Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, too, marked their presence.
Ranbir-Alia’s love story:
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dated for a long time and tied the knot in April this year. The couple is head over heels in love with each other. Recently Ranbir during an interview said that he cannot do anything without Alia.
Check out the pictures:
Upcoming films:
Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh lined up in her kitty. She also has a Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ lined up in her kitty. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Animal.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt glows in yellow Anarkali as she poses with Shaheen Bhatt and others at her baby shower; PIC