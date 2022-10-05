Alia Bhatt Baby Shower INSIDE PICS: Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima and more celebrate the mom-to-be

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to enter a new phase of their life. They will be welcoming their bundle of joy. The actress is expecting her first child with him. Today, on Dussehra Alia Bhatt's baby shower was held at their Vastu. The intimate ceremony was attended by their family members including Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor and a few close friends. Earlier, in the day everyone was seen arriving for the function. And now the inside pictures have started coming in.

Function PICS:

Neetu Kapoor to Soni Razdan all took to their social handles and shared happy moments. Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared photos with the couple on her Instagram handle. On the other hand, Alia's friend Anushka Ranjan posted a happy photo with Alia and her girl gang. Ranbir posing for a selfie with his family members-Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor was also shared. Everyone opted for ethnic outfits for the baby shower ceremony. Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, too, marked their presence.