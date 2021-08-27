Alia Bhatt is back in Bulgaria, clicks herself with city's night view from her window; PIC Inside

Actress recently was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she headed out of the city. While her styled attire had grabbed everyone's attention, it was her trip destination that intrigued everyone. Now, as Alia arrived at her destination, she shared a photo from there and well, to many's surprise, the actress landed in Sofia, Bulgaria once again. Previously too, Alia has been to Bulgaria when she was shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir and others.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a photo from her hotel room as she landed in Bulgaria and seemed to be in a good mood. The actress is seen clicking the night view of Sofia, Bulgaria from her hotel room window and while snapping it, she captured her reflection in the window. The Brahmastra actor appeared to be standing close to the window as she clicked the night view of the city. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "Sofia, we meet again."

Take a look:

Alia's picture from Bulgaria has left fans curious if she is back in the city for a shoot or for vacay. Meanwhile, the actress has been in the headlines lately owing to her film announcement related to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The first look video shared by had gone viral on social media and it showcased Alia's desi look with 's cool avatar.

The film is being helmed by Karan Johar and also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and . Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Further, in the pipeline, Alia also has Darlings with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. It is also her debut production project and is the coproducer. She also has RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Also Read|WATCH: Alia Bhatt says 'Sojao Jaake' to the paparazzi as they mention Ranveer Singh instead of Ranbir Kapoor