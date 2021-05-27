Alia Bhatt to back a five-part series spreading awareness about vaccines amidst COVID 19

Alia Bhatt is backing a five-part series titled The Intersection: Vaccination India, in order to remove the myths and hoaxes that surround the COVID 19 vaccines.

COVID 19 is a virus that spreads in many forms and one of them is myths that surrounded the eligibility and cure for it. Though vaccination drive is happening regularly in most parts of the country but some part of the population is still not giving into the importance of the vaccines. Death and illness myths are surrounding the vaccination that enters the human body over WhatsApp and the internet. It is mighty necessary to disseminate the lies and spread awareness about the positives of how vaccine helps in protection against the virus. Superstar has embarked on a journey to produce a five-part series about spreading vaccine awareness.

Titled The Intersection: Vaccinate India, the series is a collaboration between Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic. Gangubai Kathiawadi actress made the announcement with a tweet and spoke on the matter. She said, “Even though the vaccines are here, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is due to misinformation, myths, and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms. I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccines.” The actress mentioned that people can take away reliable data about the vaccine and make an informed choice.

Shared knowledge is our greatest ally in this fight against Covid-19.

Together, @audiomaticIN and @EternalSunProd are bringing to you a 5 part series that can help us understand the Covid-19 vaccines a little better. pic.twitter.com/VxoKg4GsF0 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 26, 2021

The first part of the series will debut on Thursday and will be available in a podcast and video format. Alia Bhatt has several films lined up and as of yet the first one to have a release date is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, slated to release on 30 July 2021 alongside Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’.

