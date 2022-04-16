Alia Bhatt beams with joy as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt & Soni Razdan at her mehendi; PICS

Alia Bhatt is the new bride in the industry and her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor has been making the headlines. The couple tied the knot with beau Ranbir on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. It’s been two days since this much talked about wedding and the social media is abuzz with pics from the wedding festivities. From friends to relatives, fan pages everyone has been busy sharing an inside glimpse of Ranbir-Alia’s wedding. Amid this, Alia’s pic with her parents and beau Ranbir from her mehendi ceremony has been going viral on social media.

In the first pic, Alia was seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was busy getting her mehendi done in the pic while Soni was seen holding her daughter close to her as they posed for the camera. The next pic featured, Alia and Ranbir posing with Mahesh Bhatt. The couple was seen twinning in pink outfits. On the other hand, Mahesh Bhatt was seen flaunting his hands as he got Ranbir and Alia’s names written with mehendi.

Take a look at pics:

Meanwhile, it is reported that Ranbir and Alia will be heading to South Africa for their honeymoon. The media reports also suggested that the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor has taken a week long break from work post his wedding. Talking about the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited Brahmastra.