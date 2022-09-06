Alia Bhatt beats Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif with 70M followers on Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra on Friday. In view of this upcoming magnum opus, a huge scale of promotions is going on nowadays. In this light, a news had surfaced wherein the Darlings’ actress has hit a new milestone. She has reached 70 M followers on Instagram surpassing actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif by a huge margin.

Alia Bhatt beats Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif on Instagram

Alia recently hit 70 million followers on Instagram, beating Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the process. With this, Alia is not the second most followed Indian actress after Priyanka Chopra, who has close to 82 M on Instagram. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is at 68.8 M and Katrina is at 66.7 M.

2022 has been a good year for Alia Bhatt with new milestones. Be it her film Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings that received wide scale appreciation, or her wedding to Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is also all set to welcome her first child with Ranbir. Her pregnancy glow during Brahmastra promotions cannot be missed.

Brahmastra

Speaking of Brahmastra, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film will also see a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. The film was directed by Ayan Mukherji.

Alia Bhatt's Work Front

Bhatt will next star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmāstra, the first part in a planned trilogy, which took five years to film. She will reunite with Johar in his next directorial, the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Singh. Additionally, Bhatt will appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the Netflix spy film Heart of Stone, and alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's buddy film Jee Le Zaraa.

Alia Bhatt on her equation with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Also, in the latest Koffee With Karan season, Alia Bhatt in the chat show’s first episode, opened up on being friends with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Both of them are her husband, Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriends.

