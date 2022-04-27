Alia Bhatt beats Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth to rank 6th as top global celebrity influencers on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt is on the path to global domination as the actress is conquering newer heights in her own time and style. While she is months away from making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, the actress is already climbing global charts. According to the latest numbers by Influencer Marketing Hub, Alia Bhatt is currently on the sixth spot of top global celebrity influencers.

Yes, you heard that right. The actress has beat the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. The leader of the pack is Zendaya with her Spiderman co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland in second position. Following them is Dwayne Johnson, South Korean rapper J Hope and Will Smith successively.

With a whopping 64.1 million followers on Instagram, Alia not only has die-hard fans following her but international brands and businesses as well. As per the report, Alia can boast of an authentic engagement rate of 1.9 million. While Alia has featured in the top 10 celebrity influencer list, it doesn't end there.

Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna also feature in the same list at 13, 14, 18 and 19th spot respectively.

Over the last few weeks, Alia's Instagram has been a buzzing place as the actress officially announced her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor by sharing some dreamy photos. In fact, several details of Alia's outfit, hair and makeup were also discussed widely on social media with her bridal lipstick being sold out in several stores and even online shopping sites in India.

