Alia Bhatt beautifully captures Ranbir Kapoor and Raha’s father-daughter moment in this candid click

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud 9 ever since they stepped into parenthood. The couple has made sure to keep their little one away from the limelight and glaze of media. Since the day Raha Bhatt Kapoor was born, we have only seen the actress posting 1 picture with her little bundle of joy but has still not revealed her face. Today, she took to her Instagram handle to share yet another beautiful picture of her husband Ranbir Kapoor playing with their daughter Raha and we bet it is going to melt your hearts.

Alia Bhatt shares picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a lovely black and white picture. In the picture, we can see Ranbir Kapoor spending some quality time with his daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor. Both the father-daughter are sitting facing the balcony. The Brahmastra star is casually dressed in his shorts and sleeveless tee, while he sits on a chair barefoot. Raha is carefully seated on a baby chair while RK seems to be looking at her playing with her with his hands extended towards her. You cannot see even a minute glimpse of Raha in this picture but we bet that it will get all you fans excited. Sharing this picture, Alia wrote, “I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world.”

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

