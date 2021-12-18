Alia Bhatt is a beauty in black as she enjoys dinner night with friends; Grooves to SRK’s ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet’

Alia Bhatt aces the art of making the headlines for her personal and professional life. While the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is having movies in the pipeline, she is also grabbing attention for her gala time with friends during her BFF Meghna Goyal’s bachelorette trip. Needless to say, Alia has been dishing out major BFF goals with her pics from the vacation. And now we have got our hands on another video of the Raazi actress wherein she was seen enjoying a dinner night with her buddies.

In the video, Alia looked stunning her black dress and had tied her hair in a back bun. She along with her friends were enjoying a perfectly lit evening in a garden and they seemed to be having a great time together. This isn’t all. Alia and her friends also had a live performer for them and they were seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular track ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’ from Yes Boss. This isn’t all. Alia’s close friend Anushka Ranjan, who is also a part of Meghna’s bachelorette has also shared a beautiful pic of the girl gang wherein Alia made a statement in her orange coloured off shoulder dress.

Check out the videos:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen launching the motion poster of her much awaited Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. This isn’t all. Alia is also working on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.